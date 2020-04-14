Sports Rewind: USD’s Compton awaits draft day

EDITORS NOTE: This article is the second edition of Coyote sports history. This article was written in April 2012, as now San Francisco 49ers guard Tom Compton was awaiting for his named to be called during the NFL draft. Compton played for USD from 2008-2011 and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 draft.

USD left tackle Tom Compton’s dreams will come true this weekend, as the former star of the Coyote offensive line will nervously be awaiting one very important phone call.

That phone call will not be coming from his parents, friends or relatives. It will be coming from one of the 32 General Managers in the National Football League.

Compton is likely to become the first Coyote drafted in the seven-round era and the first since 1986, when the Los Angeles Rams drafted Chul Schwanke in the 11th round. Hearing his name called will be a large accomplishment for the 6 foot 5 inch, 314 pound lineman from Rosemount, Minnesota.

Numerous mock drafts across the web have Compton going anywhere from the fourth round to the seventh round.

Compton said he is unsure where he will end up when his name is called.

“There has been quite a bit of interest level from numerous teams but I really just don’t know,” Compton said.

Compton is garnering plenty of interest because he was a four-year starter in college and put on quite a showing at the NFL Combine in February, which included a 5.11 40-yard dash and a 30-inch vertical jump.

Compton said he has been trying to stay in tip-top shape while waiting for the big day.

“The whole process has been going well so far,” Compton said. “It’s been going slow and I’ve been counting down the days but I couldn’t be more excited.”

Compton said his agent and some NFL players have helped guide him through the process, making it a little easier.

“My agent has been great,” Compton said. “Some of his other clients keep telling me to not worry where I end up because it will all work out in the end.”

Senior fullback Quintin McMartin said Compton is a player he will never forget playing with.

“He was a great athlete and leader,” McMartin said. “It was an honor to playing with someone at his level. I can’t imagine how excited he is and we will all be rooting for him on draft day.”

Compton said when the draft rolls around he will be watching it with his family back home in Minnesota.

“If the phone rings I know I’ll be very excited,” Compton said. “I might scream, I might cry. I really don’t know, but I do know emotions will be running high.”

What comes after the draft will be the transition to a whole new lifestyle.

A lifestyle that includes moving to a brand new city and learning how to compete against NFL athletes on a daily basis.

Organized Team Activities’ or most commonly known as OTA’s, normally begin during the middle of May and training camps normally start rolling at the very beginning of August.

“I know I’ve put forth the work and I’ll be ready,” Compton said. “But it’s definitely going to be pretty sweet meeting some new guys who happen to be NFL players.”

Compton said regardless of where he goes he’ll give it his all.

“All I’m asking for is for someone to give me a chance,” Compton said. “It’s really all I can ask and they wont regret it.”