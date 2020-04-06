The Flaws of Fast Fashion

We’ve all seen the instantaneous arrival of a certain accessory or clothing item. The trends that seemingly leave as soon as they appear; the one red carpet dress that finds its way into every department store lining the street.

It’s hard to miss the same shoes, purses and pants on each rack and the familiar feeling of fashion gone viral.

Fast fashion.

Although the items produced by the fast fashion trends could easily be written off as harmless – and are often made with cheap materials, only worth one wear – the reality of these pieces is shocking.

The fast fashion industry is the second-largest polluter in the world, producing 20% of global wastewater and 10% of carbon emissions. It’s a higher polluter than international travel, railways and the postal service.

And each second, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned. The dyes used in clothing pollute the earth and the water required to create cotton or denim products are outrageously high; ex. 2000 gallons for one pair of jeans.

Thankfully, the effective alternative is thrift shopping.

Not only does thrifting help your wallet with cheaper prices and great deals, but it also helps the earth and fashion industry workers. By thrifting, you are placing value in recycling, reusability and responsibility. You are actively making the change to support a sustainable lifestyle.

Thrifting keeps clothes out of landfills and transports them to the closets of loving homes. It makes quality garments affordable and challenges the fast fashion mentality by valuing a variety of styles.

One can even “upcycle” clothes, by adding personal touches such as embroidery or paint, which makes for both perfect personalizations as well as stylistic changes to bring an outfit together.

A few local opportunities for thrift shopping — once it is safe — includes visiting the Vermillion Civic Council, Goodwill in Yankton, New 2 You Consignments, or thrifting chains such as Plato’s closet.

Larger stores offer ways to profit from outgrown garments while replacing these old items with new items. You can both empty and expand your wardrobe, or choose gifts for friends and family. It’s the perfect vibe check for your closet.

Stay safe, help the planet and keep thrifting.