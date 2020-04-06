USD classes remain online through the summer term

USD classes remain online through the summer termCampus

April 6th, 2020 Campus, Campus Brief, COVID-19, Special comments

On Monday in a press release, USD announced summer classes will remain online for all South Dakota public institutions. USD’s announcement came after the South Dakota Board of Regents decision was announced the same day. 

 This decision, according to the press release, is in response to South Dakota’s continued effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. 

As of now, universities are preparing for students to return to campus for in-person learning for the Fall 2020 semester. According to the press release, the university is anticipating students’ arrival, but as the situation evolves, they will continue to monitor it. 

Summer classes begin on May 18 and conclude Aug. 7. Continuing online learning, according to the press release, is in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

USD Provost Kurt Hackemer said in the press release, USD’s priority is to continue providing courses for all USD students. 

“We are grateful to our excellent faculty members who have transitioned courses to remote delivery, which allows our students to continue progress toward graduation during this uncertain time,” Hackemer said. 

The Volante will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

