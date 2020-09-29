Conference on Response to Child Abuse to be held virtually

The Community Response to Child Abuse Conference will be held virtually Sept 30-Oct.1 and registration is free for those who work in schools.

The 20th annual conference is sponsored by the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment at USD, South Dakota’s Unified Judicial System Court Improvement Program and others.

The conference for 2020 includes many speakers in different fields. Authors Linda Chamberlain and DJ Vanas will be speaking.

The conference provides training and education from experts for multiple fields, including educators, law enforcement, social workers and medical professionals.

Multiple scholarships are available to make the conference possible. Free registration is offered to teachers, school nurses and other school officials.

To find more information about the conference, go to sdcpcm.com. More information on how to receive free registration is available on the website, as well as calling the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment.