Finding Creativity Outside Your Degree

It’s fast approaching the time of year when exam weeks have begun, students are settling into class routines and the ever-present question “what are you going to be when you grow up?” is looming.

It’s easy to focus on the red markered dates on the calendar, getting through the week, and absorbing as much content as possible. It’s easy to focus solely on the future, and worry that a career is far off or too daunting. However, there are other things in college life that are important to remember, too.

Your creativity doesn’t have to end where your studies lead you. In our generation, we have seen the rise of amazing content creators, social media platform giants, and a world of information at our fingertips.

There are a million different blogs, vlogs, forums, videos, with directions on how to become adept at any skill. People are successful with Ph.D.’s, people are successful with High School Diplomas.

There is no finite way to become successful, no clear path to the top – and often it seems, the people who do find themselves rising are the ones who made a little time for a side project, a hobby, or a talent that grew into something more.

Too often, college students feel confined to their specific degrees or areas, and while it is great to be good at what you do, it is also important to find time for the smaller skills.

Maybe it’s origami, maybe it’s painting. Maybe it’s a small interest in a niche area, that may one day develop into a full campus organization. We are blessed to live in a world where the internet can answer just about any question, and share ideas on a global scale. There are always amazing things to be trying, which is also tough to remember in a small Midwest college town.

The investment you can make for yourself is continuing to learn, taking a deep breath, and recognizing that even though you may not know what you will be doing in five years, 10 years, 50 years; you are not bound to one indefinite path. Take time for the small things this semester, we all need some time for ourselves.