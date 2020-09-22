Tanager’s boy’s golf win Vermillion Boy’s Golf Invite

Boys Golf

Vermillion hosted the Vermillion Boys Golf Invite Sept. 16.

The Tanagers were the team champions, Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns won the individual championship.

Volleyball

The Tanagers lost their second and third games in a row, losing in straight sets 8-25, 10-25, 14-25 to Madison and Garrretson 8-25, 15-25, 19-25.

Claire Doty tallied 14 assists and 13 digs for Vermillion in the loss to Garretson. Shandie Ludwig added 18 digs and Eva Knutson 13.

The Tanagers (2-5) wrap up a four-game homestand Tuesday night against Tea Area. Check online Wednesday for results.

Girls Tennis

The Tanagers girls tennis team faced Yankton in a dual on Sept. 17.

The Gazelles topped Vermillion 5-4 in a dual at USD’s Tennis Courts in Vermillion.

Vermillion has one final dual before the state tournaments. The Tanagers travel to Madison Sept. 24.

Boys Soccer

Following a draw against Tea Area Sept. 14, the Tanagers (4-1-1) host Sioux Falls Christian Tuesday night.

Check online Wednesday for results from the match.

Girls Soccer

The Tanager girls soccer team went 1-0-1 last week in two road matches.

The Tanagers (3-2-4) topped Garretson Sept. 15 1-0 and played to a 0-0 draw against Tea Area Sept. 17.

The Tanagers play their final road game of the season at Dakota Valley Sept. 24 at 7 pm.