The Roast: People who don’t wear masks correctly

Dear people who don’t wear masks correctly,

It’s really not that difficult. They were designed to cover your nose and your mouth. Yet, yours sits just below your nose. Why is that?

Finding a mask that fits is fairly easy. At the vert least, go to WalMart and buy a box of blue disposable masks. They even have nose pieces in them you can bend and fit to your nose.

Everyone else around you is putting in the effort to wear the mask correctly (covering their nose and mouth). You can do it too.

Well, you need to. Or else we will be wearing these things for who knows how long.

So put on your mask.

Cover your nose.

Cover your mouth.

– Heidi Schneider, Social Media Director