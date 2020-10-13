Boys, girls soccer fall to Tea Area during Semifinals

Tanagers' senior wide receiver Connor Saunders celebrates a touchdown. The Volante | Peyton Beyers

Boys Soccer

The semifinal round of the boys state soccer tournament was played Oct. 10 and saw no. 3 Vermillion face off against no. 2 Tea Area. The Tanagers were unsuccessful as they fell to Tea Area 4-0. Tea Area will advance to the 2020 State Class A Boys Soccer championship game Saturday at 1 p.m. Tea Area will take on Sioux Falls Christian who defeated no. 4 St. Thomas More 5-0.

Girls Soccer

After downing St. Thomas More 2-1 no. 3 Vermillion advanced to the semifinal round Oct. 10. The Tanagers played no. 2 Tea Area and were defeated 4-2. Tea Area will compete against West Central who beat Sioux Falls Christian 2-0. The State Class A Girls championship game is set to start at 1 p.m on Oct. 17.

Football

Due to a COVID-19 related reason the Vermillion Tanagers did not play Oct. 9 against Bennett County. They are set to play at Dakota Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.

Cross Country

The cross country teams will race in the SDHSAA Region 3A meet Oct. 15 and will advance to the SDHSAA Class A State meet Oct. 24 at Hart Ranch Camping Resort in Rapid City.

Volleyball

The Vermillion Tanagers are set to play Ponca, Neb. at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night results will be updated online when results are made available.