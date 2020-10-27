Editorial: Democracy has its eyes on you

Leah Dusterhoff | The Volante

The past year has been a mudslinging, name-calling, muckraking mess of an election. By the end of March, we knew there was only one viable democractic candidate left for presidential nominee.

We knew Biden and Trump would be going head to head. But no one could have predicted back in March that Trump would claim he is the “least racist” president ever and that Biden would tell Trump to shut up on live television.

No one could have predicted that normal lives would consist of mask-wearing and social distancing. The election and the year as a whole can be embodied in one word — unprecedented.

Though we live in a time of exceptional unrest, that is not an excuse to not vote on Nov. 3. Elections have consequences and this year is not the time to sit on the sidelines.

During this year we have experienced a global pandemic, political partisanship and racial injustice like never before. By not voting, you are choosing to sacrifice your voice and your democratic right.

Voting is important during any election because you are electing the people who are deciding where your taxes go, what laws affect your life and what rights you have. The representatives you elect hold your life in their hands.

By not voting you are stating that you do not care enough to have your voice be heard.

If you are not voting because you believe that any aspect of the current democracy we operate within is corrupt, how are representatives going to hear you? How do you intend to create change if you revoke your democratic right?

Some constituents make the argument the electoral college is undemocratic or the two-party system is broken. But these institutions cannot be changed without voting.

Democracy is built on the foundations of “We the people”, but if the people do not let their voices be heard, there is no democracy.

Your excuses of not liking either of the presidential candidates or not feeling like your vote matters are ignorant and outdated.

Vote for the people who best embody your values because they represent you no matter if you like it or not.

We live in a time where Americans are starting to hear the Gen Z voices. Our generation is one that does not stand down.

If you vote, you are showing all of the people who said young people will never vote wrong. Be a part of something bigger than your selfish reasons not to vote. Democracy has its eyes on you, Gen Z.

So this Tuesday, vote like your democracy depends on it. Millions of Americans are going out to the polls and mailing in their ballots. Let your voice be heard, no matter what you believe because your opinions matter. Be on the right side of history and the right side of democracy.

Democracy is a system of participants, not observants.