Any time of the year is a good time to set goals and manifest your desires, but this time of year is arguably the best. Scientists have said that the best time of year to set goals is September, so coming into October your manifesting skills should kick into overdrive.

Don’t worry if you didn’t set your goals in September, there is still time for you to do just that and hopefully bring successes into the new year.

People can be turned off by the word manifest, some think it comes with some type of spiritual rituals, as cool as that sound, it doesn’t work like that. Manifesting is putting your wants and desires out into existence by setting goals, then doing small things in your everyday life that will eventually get you to your goal.

If you want to be in a healthy relationship for the new year, speak it into existence, then have a reminder every day, reminders such as a photo you look at or a poem to read aloud. Having a reminder will help put you in a place where you’ll be ready to have a healthy relationship. Yes, it’s really that easy.

Manifesting and goal setting is a great way to ensure that your life has a path and stays on track. Setting little goals along your life path will get you closer and closer to your big goals.

Leslie Riopel, MSc., a Professor of Psychology at Northwood University said, “Setting goals helps trigger new behaviors, helps guides your focus and helps you sustain that momentum in life.”

Setting goals will help you have a sense of control over your life and with a year like this one, who doesn’t want some kind of control. Decide today to set a couple small goals, manifest what you want, and see results. This year is moving swiftly and it’s not slowing down, Christmas is about 70 days away, so if not now, then when.