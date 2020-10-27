Tanager football drops season finale

Football

In a pivotal season finale for the Tanagers, they couldn’t muster up enough to top Lennox, falling to the Orioles 25-20 inside the DakotaDome last Thursday.

Tanager quarterback Charlie Ward had the offense moving late in the third quarter but suffered an injury and the offense without him couldn’t get the job done.

Lennox with the win was able to get help around the state and qualified for the 11A State playoff as the eighth seed. The Orioles take on Tea Area in the opening round Thursday.

Dakota Valley hosts Madison in the 11A quarterfinals. Class 11B Elk Point-Jefferson and defending Class 9AA champion Viborg-Hurley are also set to play in quarterfinal games Thursday night.

Volleyball

After 17 days off, the Tanager girls volleyball team took the court again Oct. 23 against Dakota Valley. The Tanagers dropped that match in straight sets.

Vermillion played again Monday, traveling to Beresford and coming away with a five-set victory.

The Tanagers concluded their season with two home matches Tuesday. Results were not reported in time for publication, be sure to check back for results.

Cross Country

The Vermillion boys and girls cross country teams were in Rapid City over the weekend for the South Dakota State Cross Country meet.

The Vermillion boys placed second in Class A with 60 points, behind state champion Sioux Falls Christian. Senior Riley Ruhaak led Vermillion by placing sixth. Senior Jakob Dobney finished 13. The individual champion was Cody Farland of St. Thomas More.

The Vermillion girls didn’t compete in the team competition as they only had two runners at the event. Freshman Taeli Barta finished 20 and seventh grader Lydia Anderson 67. Abby Cutler of Hill City won the Class A girls race and Hill City won the team event over Sioux Falls Christian.