“The Nosebleeds” are buzzing even without sports this semester

Freshmen Brock Weidner (left) and Tavin Carncross (right) co-host the weekly radio show, "The Nosebleeds" every Saturday at 5 p.m. on KOAR 91.1. Sydney Johnson | The Volante

Saturday afternoons — once dominated by tailgates, endless finger-foods and football parties, USD students are now finding new ways to keep sports alive on Saturdays.

For some students like freshmen Tavin Carncross and Brock Weidner, this absence of college sports has left them lost and longing for years past. With this in mind, Carncross and Weidner decided to take matters into their own hands.

Weidner and Carncross said they decided to fill Saturdays at 5 p.m. with as much sports talk as possible. The airwaves in Vermillion and surrounding towns can hear these two students’ views on the MLB, NFL, NASCAR and any other sporting event that took place in the week prior or the coming week.

They discuss player injuries, team outlooks for the season, their favorite teams and Weidner’s “hot takes” for the upcoming week each time their show “The Nosebleeds” is on the air.

The idea to start a sports broadcasting show began for Carncross long before stepping foot on USD’s campus.

Carncross said he wanted to start a radio program similar to “The Nosebleeds” for a while now, and that him and Weidner both agreed that it would be a milestone in the right direction for their future careers.

“We wanted to start the show because we’re two guys who want to be sports commentators in the future and we thought this would be a great way to get our voices out on the air,” Weidner said.

Prior to each week’s show, Carncross and Weidner both complete research on their own, whether it be looking at player injuries, team matchups or watching as many of the baseball and football games as they can.

After finishing their individual research, they get together at least three times to talk about the show as a whole and the things they want to cover.

The co-hosts have been expanding their show to be multi-platform and have created a Twitter account with the handle @USDNosebleeds.

Carncross and Weidner use their Twitter to hold polls and start discussions with the listeners about games in which Weidner and Carncross might disagree about the outcome for.

As “The Nosebleeds” moves into its fifth week on the air, Weidner and Carncross are optimistic about the outcome, and say they are excited to continue producing this show together.

“My favorite part is that I get to talk about sports with one of my friends and have them care about what I’m saying,” Carncross said. “Now that I can have an outlet to talk about sports in a way that I want to, it makes it really easy for me to have fun with it. We’re planning to just keep on doing our thing.”

On Saturdays at 5 p.m. “The Nosebleeds” can be heard on KAOR 91.1, and listeners can interact with the hosts while on air by voting on polls found @USDNosebleeds on Twitter.