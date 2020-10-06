Vermillion’s boys golf and girls tennis compete in state championship

Boys Golf

At the 2020 Class “A” Boys Team Championship Monday and Tuesday, the Vermillion Tanagers finished fourth as a team. The Tanagers hit 348 in round one and 340 in round two, for a total of 688. The Tanagers were 128 over par. The top three teams were Sioux Falls Christian (+89), Chamberlain (+111) and Tea Area (+126).

Individually the top finisher was Michah Dohrer from Aberdeen Roncalli (+12). Rounding out the top three were Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns (+16) and Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger (+17). The Tanagers top finisher, Hunter Lavin, was 21-over-par and tied for sixth.

Girls Tennis

At the 2020 Class “A” Girls Team Championship in Rapid City Tuesday the Vermillion Tanagers finished 8th. The top three teams were Mitchell, RC Christian and Pierre T.F. Riggs.

During the Flight 2 doubles tournament, Vermillion finished 5th behind Mitchell, RC Christian, Huron and Milbank. Individually, the Tanagers Kasey Hanson who was seeded ninth excelled to the consolation finals where she fell to Ciera Crawford from RC Christian (11-10). In another singles flight Vermillions Emma Dahlhoff finished third behind Ella Hancook from RC Christian and Milbank’s Halli Essington.

Cross Country

The girls and boys cross country teams travelled to the Lenkota Golf Course Oct. 1 where they competed in the 4,000 and 5,000 meter races.

On the boys side the Tanagers finished second as a team behind SF Christian. The Tanagers Riley Ruhaak, Jakob Dobney and Joel Dahloff finished fifth, seventh and 11th respectively.

On the girls side the Tanagers finished fifth while Taeli Barta saw an individual second place finish. SF Chistian, Lennox and Tea Area secured the top three.

Volleyball

Monday night Vermillion volleyball played four sets against Viborg-Hurley ending with a Tanager win. They won the first set 18-25, lost set two 25-23, won set three 12-25 and set four 20-25.

The Tanagers played Dell Rapids Tuesday night. Check back for results.

Boys and Girls Soccer

Both soccer teams competed in the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournament Oct. 6.

The Vermillion boys took down James Valley Christian 10-1 Tuesday evening. The Tanagers now travel to Tea for a match with Tea Area on Saturday.

The Vermillion girls beat St. Thomas More 2-1 Tuesday afternoon in Vermillion. The girls also play at Tea Saturday.

Both games have a to be determined start time.