SD passes weed, wagering bills

In statewide races, incumbent Republican Senator Mike Rounds leads democratic nominee Dan Ahlers with 69% of the reported vote, while incumbent Republican Representative Dusty Johnson leads libertarian Randy “Uriah” Luallin with 83% of the reported vote.

In the race for the public utility commissionership, Republican nominee Gary Hanson leads with 70% of the reported vote, while Libertarian Devin Saxon, with 5% and Remi Bald Eagle, with 24%, trail.

On the statewide issue votes, state Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen’s retention vote stands at 83% yes in the reported vote. Constitutional Amendment A, to legalize recreational marijuana, leads with 52% yes, Initiated Measure 26, to legalize medical marijuana, leads with 69% yes and Constitutional Amendment B, to legalize sports gambling in Deadwood, leads with 58% yes in the reported vote.

In South Dakota’s State Legislature District 17, with 11 out of 15 precincts reporting, incumbent republican State Senator Arthur Rusch leads democratic challenger Ailee Johns with 66% of the reported vote.

Republican State Representative candidates Richard Vasgaard and Sydney Davis each hold 31% and 33% of the reported vote, respectively, while democratic candidates Caitlin Collier and Al Leber have 17% and 19%. The top two finishers will be seated in the state legislature.

Democratic candidates Richard Hammond, Elizabeth Smith, and Mark Winegar lead with 20%, 20%, and 19% of the reported vote to republican candidates Travis Mockler and James Bohnsack, with 19% and 13% of the reported vote in the race for Clay County commissioner at large with five of seven precincts reporting. The top three candidates in the final count will win.

In Vermillion, a measure to adopt a home rule charter for the city, to allow the city to exercise any legislative power or function not denied by its charter, the state constitution, or state law, leads with 60% yes in the reported vote.

All percentages are accurate as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday Nov, 3.