Coyote Athletics Spring Slate

Looking ahead to the new year, Coyotes sports teams are gearing up for an unusual spring. All sports will be competing during the second semester after schedule delays and changes due to the pandemic.

Basketball

The women’s and men’s basketball teams will be the first Yotes to play in the competition since March. The women will face the No.1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks in Sioux Falls on Nov. 28 at 2:30 p.m. as a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Classic. The team will also face off against Gonzaga and Oklahoma during the tournament.

Summit League play begins for women’s basketball Jan. 2 against Denver inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Games will be played back to back doubleheaders. The doubleheaders will be played each Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday each week. Each team will play 16 games over the course of a nine-week season ending with the Summit League Tournament March 6-9 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The Coyotes host Omaha (Jan. 29-30), Oral Roberts (Feb. 20-21) and North Dakota State (Feb. 27-28) as well.

On the men’s side the team will travel to Sioux Falls for the Dakota Showcase. The Coyotes will take on North Dakota (Dec. 10), NDSU (Dec. 11) and South Dakota State (Dec. 12) during the tournament.

The men will open conference play Jan. 2 against the Denver Pioneers and follow the same back to back double header format as the women’s team, hosting the same teams on the same dates. Their season will conclude at the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls March 6-9.

Mens Golf

The men’s golf team boasts a slate of invitationals throughout the spring, ending with the Summit League Championship in Newton, Kansas May 1-3.

The team will open play in Goodyear, Arizona at the Loyola Invite Feb. 21-23. The Coyotes will then travel to Phoenix for the GCU Invitational March 15-16. Following that they will return to the midwest for the Missouri State Invite March 22-23 and follow that with a trip to Colombia, Missouri for the Mizzou Invite April 5-6. The last tournament will be the Stampede at the Creek in Omaha.

Women’s Golf

The women’s golf team will travel across the country for multiple invitationals this spring. They will end their season in Newton, Kansas for the Summit League Championship April 25-27.

They open play at the Battle at the Rock Feb. 8-9 in Riverside, California. They will then travel to Jacksonville, Florida for the Amelia Island Collegiate Feb. 15-16. The Coyote will then compete at the HBU Intercollegiate in Houston March 15-16. Following that they will play in the Diane Dougherty Invite in Missouri March 29-30. Concluding with the Stampede at the Creek in Omaha April 12-13.

Soccer

The women’s soccer team will play 16 games as eight back-to-back doubleheaders, eliminating travel due to COVID-19. The Summit League Tournament will be hosted in Omaha April 15-17.

The Coyotes home game slate includes Omaha (Mar. 5,7), Western Illinois (Mar. 12,14), Oral Roberts (Mar. 26,28) and North Dakota State (Apr 2, 4).

Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team will play 16 games as eight back-to-back doubleheaders, limiting travel due to COVID-19. The Summit League Tournament will be hosted at the Sioux Falls Pentagon April 2-3.

The Coyotes home game slate opens against Omaha Feb. 14-15. Followed by a visit from North Dakota State Feb. 21-22 inside the SCSC. Following that Oral Roberts (Mar. 5-6) and Kansas City (Mar. 19-20) will visit Vermillion.

Football

The Coyotes will play an eight-game conference season kicking off Feb. 19 against Western Illinois inside the newly renovated DakotaDome.

The team will host four home games and will travel to four away games. They will play for a chance at a spring FCS championship.

Following the bout against the Leathernecks, USD will host UNI (Feb. 26) and will then play a road streak. The team will return to Vermillion for North Dakota State (Mar. 20) and Missouri State (April 3).

Other sports

Track and field, cross country, triathlon, softball, tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving await an updated spring schedule.