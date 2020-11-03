My only thoughts on the election

The only ones that I feel the need to give anyhow, are those of peace and tranquility. No matter how much I profess my disdain of politics I simply cannot escape the fact that a part of me loves the chaos of an election year.

The blood rushing moments watching the polls begin to end and the stressful seconds waiting for the last to follow. Close elections are my favorite, and I’m not talking just presidential, but any election really.

That said I don’t want total anarchy after the fact so please don’t riot, I don’t care who you are, who you voted for or what you believe. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, although I may think you’re very silly for what you believe, you have the right to believe whatever you want.

And so my thoughts turn to the many many Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, whatever stories and posts that say that same stupid line. “If you voted for _____, then unadd me.” Don’t say this, you look very dumb.

Also don’t tell me who to vote for, and also don’t tell me that my vote for an independent is wasted, this is the only form of rebellion that I can take. I don’t care who wins honestly because I don’t support either candidate. Sorry, but I don’t see either as better, and that’s my personal opinion.

I do not support Trump because our ideals don’t line up, we support different things and don’t agree on a lot. I don’t support Biden because he is yet another example of the Democratic party acting against the American people by usurping their votes. Also Biden sniffs children and his brain is made of soup, but I won’t beat that horse anymore than I already have.

I digress, when you cut people out of your life because of their political views, you are doing little more than showing your intellectual weakness. To be able to openly disagree with a person and still actively speak with them is a dying art.

Maybe I just don’t get it, maybe I just can’t comprehend why you would choose to live in an echo chamber. Maybe I’m the idiot! I don’t think I am but it’s a possibility.

The big takeaway here is that if you shame someone for who they vote for, you are a simple-minded fool and should change your ways. Don’t vote shame, that doesn’t mean you aren’t allowed to disagree with your adversary, but be civil about it.

No matter who wins I cannot stress that enough, be civil. The only reason you’re allowed to riot is if there is DEFINITIVE PROOF that the election was rigged, I don’t want to hear any more of this Russian intervention nonsense. And one more thing, I definitely don’t want to hear more about how Biden is going to save America.

Okay so I know I said I wouldn’t go after Biden again but I just would like to say that all of these ads are talking about how Biden is the vote for all of the disenfranchised in America. Vote for Biden because Black Lives, the disabled, the womens, the equality, the insert group here, matter.

Biden is not our savior, he is not anyone’s savior. For god’s sake, the man said that if an African American doesn’t vote for him then he isn’t Black. If that doesn’t scream get out to you then I don’t know what will. There’s more to be said about his actual policy which I have barely seen and I’ve seen even less of his actual plans. Rant over.

And that’s it! That’s all I’ll say about this election, nothing positive and I have no hope for the future, pray to whatever god you believe in, I’m done.