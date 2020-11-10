Protect yourself

Normally I wouldn’t do this, but I’ll add a quick disclaimer that this article is going to be quite dark and will discuss topics of violence and sexual assault.

That being said, I feel that it needs to be discussed in light of the election drawing attention from other issues; because “Ignoring things won’t make them go away. it only makes them harder to face when they finally come around.” -A. Meredith Walters

I am of the firm belief that everyone should learn how to fight. I would more than love for the world to be nice, and kind, and peaceful. I wish that everyone could be safe and that no one would have to worry about being the victim of a violent crime. I’d wager that many people will immediately understand where I’m going with this and yes it has to do with walking alone at night and I’ll get to that in a second. This may seem a bit dark a topic but it is one that I am personally passionate about.

I will be addressing two things: 1. My personal opinion on how far each individual should go to protect themself and their possessions 2. The silly notion that society need only educate children that crime is bad and that it will magically be solved when we do that.

The world is not a safe place, there are people out there who will want to hurt you, and the only one you can truly trust to protect you is you. Society should be able to do it, but we can’t, and that is the unfortunate truth. There are plenty of people who would put themselves in the path of a bullet to save another’s life; however, there certainly aren’t enough, and the ones that do exist can’t be there for everyone.

The good ones only last so long after all. This is why I am a staunch advocate for martial arts. It frightens and enrages me when I hear people saying they don’t feel safe walking alone at night, and why would they?!?

With human traffickers, criminals and creeps who still haven’t gotten the memo that shouting profanities and “compliments” at strangers is not acceptable in any way shape, or form, and that goes for ALL GENDERS. Woah! Got away from myself, catcalling is a whole other issue. Back on topic, I fully understand why there are those who do not feel safe walking by themselves.

My recommendation to these people is to take matters into their own hands and develop or obtain a means of defending themself. I’ll probably be beating this drum a lot but frankly, I don’t care. Society cannot protect you, the only one who can do that one hundred percent of the time is YOU.

Self-defense classes are cheap and easy to pick up, the one that I went to as a kid met up twice a week for just twenty dollars a month. I know of a few local studios that are just a google search away. Even just a month or two and you should be more than capable of escaping and evading violent encounters. Not to mention it’s great exercise, as a majority of fighting styles were invented as a way for monks to stay in shape.

Before I subtweet the university for being silly with prevention methods, I want to talk about human traffickers, because they are the worst of the worst. Although it may seem obvious, comfortability breeds complacency, complacency breeds failure. You must always remain alert and ready to handle threats in this world, for that is the way in which the world functions.

They hide under cars and wait to cut your achilles so you can’t run, they follow you to your home and abduct you in the dead of night. They are persistent and ever-present. Human trafficking has been a problem since the beginning of organized society, and they are the exception to what I will say in the next section.

This is something we as a society have to deal with because they are organized. If you are going to your car alone or hell, even in a small group, in an isolated area at night, look under it before you approach it. If there is someone waiting for you, I don’t think I need to tell you to run like hell, there is no honor or glory in fighting a person like this. Make noise, call the police, and most importantly, get away from there and to a well-lit, populated area.

So back to our current response to the numerous violent crimes that yes, occur even in our small town. Don’t get me wrong, I understand everything the University and US Education system are doing. I get that they want to try something, but “don’t rape” seminars and tests are a waste of effort and finance. Awareness campaigns are great, but I want to let you in a little secret my corporate overlords: CRIMINALS KNOW THAT CRIME IS WRONG. THEY DON’T CARE.

I understand that there a minuscule amount of people that might have something click if they are taught what gaslighting is, but when these programs devolve into multiple-choice questions asking me what I should do if I see someone’s unguarded drink, it becomes a waste of both my time and your money. Please dedicate your efforts to other ends. Maybe offer some self-defense courses in community centers.

In the spirit of saying things everyone already knows. If some sort of crime is committed against you, please say something, we can’t help you unless you tell us.

Protect yourself, because society won’t do it for you.