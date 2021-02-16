South Dakota volleyball splits weekend with Omaha

USD volleyball sweeps Sunday's match against Omaha. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

USD volleyball split matches over the weekend against the Omaha Mavericks, sweeping Sunday’s match and losing in five sets Monday night.

During the first matchup Sunday night the Coyotes defeated the Mavericks in a 3-0 sweep inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC). USD showed a strong defensive display during the home opener winning 25-16, 25-23 and 25-15.

The Coyotes were led by sophomore middle blocker Madison Harms who had two solo and eight assisted blocks. She helped limit Omaha to a .064 hitting percentage.

Sophomore outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke boasted 11 kills and 10 digs while junior middle blocker Maddie Wiedenfeld gained seven kills.

Junior setter Madison Jurgens and her classmate defensive specialist Lolo Weideman contributed nine digs and 13 digs respectively. Jurgens also contributed 23 assists and Weideman four ace servings.

Monday night the Coyotes faced a different defensive game from the Mavericks.

Omaha used a different, more aggressive serving style during the second meetup inside the SCSC, beating the Coyotes after a five-set match. The loss ended the Coyotes’ 22-match regular season conference win streak. The set scores were 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25 and 15-12.

The Coyotes were able to battle back from a 2-1 set deficit to win set four but dropped their lead during set five to Omaha.

The Coyotes had three in double figure kills Monday for the first time in eight matches. Juhnke totalled 18 kills and 20 digs. Junior Sami Slaughter boasted 14 kills and Harms ended the night with 11 kills. Jurgens also had 46 assists and 10 digs for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes now (4-4, 3-1) host North Dakota State Sunday and Monday inside the SCSC.