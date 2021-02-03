USD travels to Brookings for rivalry week, Tanagers basketball march on with busy schedule

USD:

The men’s basketball team takes on in-state rival South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 6.

The USD women’s basketball team also travels to Brookings for games against SDSU at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 6.

Women’s tennis takes on Missouri State on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. in Sioux Falls. The team then travels to Des Moines, Iowa to compete against Drake at 10 a.m. on Feb. 6.

The USD track and field team travels to Fargo for back-to-back meets on Feb. 5 and 6. The Bison Open begins at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, and the Dakota Quad Classic starts at noon on Feb. 6.

The women’s swim and dive team competes against Omaha in Vermillion at 1 p.m. on Feb. 6

The women’s soccer team holds an exhibition match-up against Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.

The USD volleyball team travels to Grand Forks, North Dakota to compete against North Dakota on Feb. 7 and 8 at 1 p.m.

Vermillion Tanagers:

The VHS boys’ wrestling team duals against Wagner on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in Wagner.

The girls’ gymnastics team competes in the Regions meet in Wagner, South Dakota on Feb. 5 starting at 6 a.m.

The VHS boys’ basketball team faces off against Lennox at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 in Vermillion. They then have a match-up against Dakota Valley at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 in Vermillion.

The girls’ basketball team plays on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. against Sioux Falls Christian in Vermillion. They then travel to Madison to take on Redfield at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 6. Their last game of the week is back in Vermillion at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 against Dakota Valley.