Coyote volleyball picks up pair of wins at SDSU

Coyotes prepare to face against Oral Roberts on Saturday and Sunday. The Volante | Peyton Beyers

USD volleyball extended it’s win streak to four over the weekend, defeating South Dakota State 3-1 on Sunday and 3-0 Monday.

The Coyotes were without Elizabeth Juhnke Sunday, and dropped the opening set 25-21 before winning the final three sets and the match. The last time the Coyotes dropped a set to SDSU was Nov. 2015. The Coyotes had won eight straight matches via 3-0 sweep, and nine straight overall, before Sunday.

Sami Slaughter led the Coyotes with 20 kills on 45 attacks. Mattie Johnson made an appearance in the rotation, collecting her first career kill and tallying 12 in the match.

The Coyotes’ winning streak versus SDSU extended to 11 games Monday. Juhnke returned to the lineup and picked up 12 kills. Slaughter added 10 for USD.

After scoring at least 20 points in each set Sunday, the Jacks were unable to get to 20 points in a set Monday. Crystal Burk led SDSU in kills both nights with 15 on Sunday and 10 Monday.

Madison Jurgens reached a career milestone Sunday. Jurgens became the sixth Coyote to eclipse 3,000 career assists. SHe had a season high 48 assists Sunday, and has a total of 464. On the season. She is 132 assists away from climbing into the top 5 all-time.

The Coyotes are 7-1 in conference play this season. They face Oral Roberts Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

There are two big weekends that follow this weekend’s matches. The Coyotes travel to Denver March 12 and 13 to take on defending tournament champion Pioneers. USD then returns home for the final home weekend of the season against Kansas City, the current top team in the Summit League at 9-1.