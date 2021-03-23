Should the elderly keep their licenses?

As people age, they begin to lose their vision, and their ability to hear decreases. There is also a slowdown in response time.

There is no research saying that older drivers cause more crashes, but older drivers have a much higher death rate if in an automobile accident.

Some states require vision and written tests when a person reaches a certain age. Others require a driving test every four years after reaching the age of 60. In South Dakota, people 65 and older must take a vision test every time they renew their driver’s license.

Driving is a way for people to have their freedom. They can go wherever they want, whenever they need. Taking away a person’s ability to drive isolates them if they have no other way of traveling.

Some older people can drive when they are 90. Others decide to let their license expire when they turn 65. No two people are the same, but there should be some sort of precaution or test to renew a driver’s license.

There are, of course, the obvious ways to reduce risk such as wearing a seat belt, driving when conditions are safe, getting checked by an eye doctor regularly and not talking or texting on your phone.

Taking away a person’s license is not the way to go, but states should set up some sort of system to protect everyone’s safety.

This topic has come up a lot recently. Governments do not want to take away a person’s ability to drive just because of their age.

The ability to drive should not be based on age. It should be based on the health and ability of the driver. When people renew their driver’s licenses, there should be some sort of test to check to see if they are fit to be operating a vehicle.

It’s important to let older people have their freedom to drive, but their safety is also important. A required vision test might be a good idea, but there are other ways to go. A few states have introduced new measures for older or visually impaired drivers. New Mexico lowered the age to 50 for eligibility for reduced insurance rates if the driver took a road safety course.

There are ways to keep people safe without forcing them to take a test each time they renew their license. New initiatives are being created to help the elderly keep their licenses while simultaneously reassuring others that they can drive safely.