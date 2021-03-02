Sustainability department urges students to respond to dining surveys

USD’s sustainability department has partnered with the Post-Landfill Action Network (PLAN) to begin campaigning to reduce plastic use on campus.

Campaign organizer Codylee Riedmann said the department is currently working to reduce waste created by USD dining services.

USD’s contract with Aramark expires in May 2022, and the university wants to develop a new contract by December, Riedmann said. To receive feedback from students, the university has sent emails to the student body offering a campus dining survey, which Riedmann said will help with future sustainability.

“We think that is one of the biggest areas that we can really make an effect eliminating a lot of waste and making smarter decisions,” Riedmann said.

The group is hosting a “beyond waste” student summit Saturday, March 6. After spring break, they will host a roundtable with the summit attendees to gather further opinions.

“Really, what we’re trying to do is (get) students involved in helping the university to make more environmentally friendly and sustainably conscious decisions when it comes to waste,” Riedmann said.

The upcoming summit takes place from noon until 4 p.m. Those interested in attending can contact Riedmann at Codylee.Riedmann@coyotes.usd.edu.