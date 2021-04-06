Brief: Cultural Wellness Coalition hosting film screening at Coyote Twin

USD’s Cultural Wellness Coalition will be hosting a free screening of “Judas and the Black Messiah” at the Coyote Twin Theater in downtown Vermillion on April 8 at 7 p.m. as part of their Diverse Film Series for the Students & Community.

The film, released this year in a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release on HBO Max, depicts the betrayal and assassination of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, in 1969. The film was directed by Shaka King and stars Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton, LaKeith Stanfield as FBI informant Bill O’Neal and Jesse Plemons as FBI Agent Roy Mitchell.

The film is the first in the CWC’s Diverse Film Series. Admission is free, along with popcorn and a drink. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 safety protocols.