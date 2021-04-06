Death by mosquitoes

Think very hard. What’s the most dangerous animal in the world? It’s not a bear, or snake, or lion. It’s probably the mosquito.

This is the tiny annoying bug everyone knows about and is just irritated with. It buzzes around your head and there seems to be thousands of them whenever you go outside in the summer months. It’s strange to think that this little, squishable bug is so dangerous to people.

Bill Gates mentioned in one of his blogs that mosquitoes kill more people in one day than sharks do in a century.

The nasty little insect can carry diseases which infect humans and animals. They can carry things like Zika, malaria, yellow fever, dengue and so many other things that are debilitating to humans.

Even though only the female mosquitoes feed off humans, they are the deadliest in the world. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says, “In 2018, there were 228 million cases of malaria worldwide and 405,000 deaths.”

The world even has a mosquito day every year on Aug. 20. Each year, organizations try to raise awareness about what mosquitoes have the potential to do. People try to stop mosquitoes before they can start breeding and laying eggs, but it never seems to work.

In 2016, the U.S. state of Hawaii was forced to declare a state of emergency because of an outbreak of dengue fever, which was spread by infected mosquitoes. Since then, there have not been a lot of outbreaks in the U.S.

While the U.S. no longer considers some of these diseases a threat to our public, mosquitoes can still cause many illnesses. There are about 3,000 different species of the insect and not all of them drink blood. But why take the risk? Squish them.

Mosquitoes are able to live in any warm area and are very adaptable. Climate change is expected to widen the area that mosquitoes can live in. Mosquitoes are nasty and disgusting. They are becoming more immune to chemicals. Bug spray isn’t as effective as it once was. So next time you see a mosquito, just squish it.