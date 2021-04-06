SGA works toward sustainability

SGA approved the first reading of Senate Resolution 1, to reduce printing quotas, at this week's meeting. File Photo | The Volante

Anna Moore, USD sustainability grad student and Campus Recycling Coordinator, spoke to the SGA senate about strides USD and the Vermillion community are taking towards sustainability at this week’s SGA meeting.

“Here at USD when we talk about sustainability, especially coming from the academic sustainability department, you typically are thinking about two questions. The first question is, what kind of future do we want?” Moore said. “The second question is what can we do to get there?”

Marcus Destin represented the Dakota Days student board organization petitioning for large organization status. The senate granted Dakota Days large organization status.

Along with Dakota Days, the African Student Association, represented by Lalise Gemeda, petitioned for and received large organization status from SGA.

Senate Resolution 1, a resolution supporting the reduction of printing quotas, was read. President Ally Feiner is the resolution’s sponsor. The reading for Resolution 1 was approved at the meeting. This resolution is in support of USD’s sustainability efforts.

“Sustainability is about thinking but it’s also about doing,” Moore said.

Along with Resolution 1, the reading for Senate Bill 2 was approved. Senate Bill 2 supports the maintenance of the Bike Share Program.

Both organizations Then Feed Just One, represented by Cameron Miller, and the South Dakota chapter of the National Association for the Education of Young Children, represented by Claire Lorenzen, presented organization reports to the SGA senate.

Various organizations petitioned for food exemption requests on their budgeting processes and allocated funds. Organizations approved for food exemption requests include International Club, SERVE, Dermatology Interest Group, American Medical Association – Medical Student Section at USD, Latino Hispanic Student Organization, African Student Association, Asian American Student Association, USD SSOM Infectious Disease Interest Group, USD Chemistry Club, and the Nepalese Student Association.

Student organizations also petitioned for clothing exemption requests on their budgets. These organizations include the Student Theatre Cooperative, Asian American Student Association, African Student Association and Dakota Days. All were approved.