Coyote football gears up for D-Days game

Dakota Days 2021 has arrived, and the USD football team is preparing to host Indiana State in a Missouri Valley Football Conference showdown Saturday afternoon in the DakotaDome.

The Coyotes (2-2) are coming off a 31-23 loss to Missouri State in Springfield, Mo. Saturday. USD held a 23-14 halftime lead before being outscored 17-0 in the second half. USD scored two early touchdowns off Missouri State turnovers, but the Bears settled in and held the Coyotes to nine points the rest of the way.

Carson Camp tallied 231 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Bears. Nate Thomas tallied 60 yards on four carries for the Coyote ground attack. Travis Theis added a rushing score.

Carter Bell hauled in 102 yards receiving and Kody Case 71 yards and a touchdown. Wesley Eliodor returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Coyotes on special teams.

Indiana State is coming off a 44-0 loss to South Dakota State at home last week. Peterson Kerlegrand rushed for 76 yards.

Kurtis Wilderman completed 9 of 22 passes for 89 yards and an interception for the Sycamores. Anthony Thompson also completed 5 of 6 passes for 59 yards against a strong Jackrabbit defense.

The last time the teams squared off, the Coyotes were hosting Dakota Days Oct. 5, 2019, and USD ran away with a 38-0 win. The teams were not scheduled to play in the shortened spring season last spring.

Through four games, Camp has thrown for 768 yards and four touchdowns to go with two interceptions. Theis is the leading rusher for the Coyotes with 192 yards and four scores. Mike Mansaray added 184 yards and Shomari Lawrence 160 on the ground.

Carter Bell has twice as many yards as any other Coyote receiver this season. Bell has 16 catches for 271 yards and a touchdown. Kody Case is the second leading receiver with 120 yards on seven catches.

Senior Jack Cochrane has 37 tackles on the season to lead the Coyote defense. Myles Harden and Dakota Smith have two fumble recoveries each. Elijah Reed and Jonathan Joanis each have interceptions.

The game will be the second to take place in the newly renovated DakotaDome without fan restrictions. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion Saturday.