Renaissance fairs are a must see

Renaissance fairs are a must for everyone. If you have never been to one, I suggest you find the nearest one and go while you have the chance.

The past few weekends, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been taking place. Over the weekend I went and absolutely loved it. About half of the people were dressed up. There were Vikings, royalty, fairies, assassins, plague doctors and so much more. The theme of the weekend was “Woofstock,” which meant dogs were there dressed up just as much as their humans.

Not only were the dogs dressed up, but a race took place between some of the dogs. Corgis and wiener dogs ran around trying to beat the others to their owners on the other side of the field. It was obviously chaos, and most of the dogs were on the sidelines getting pets from strangers.

The fair had all kinds of stages set up for people’s enjoyment. There were knife throwers, jugglers, acrobats and actors performing shows every hour. One group was called the “Danger Committee.” They were a knife-throwing comedic trio. Every show had at least a 100 people watching them.

Another stage gave tomatoes to people, and they were supposed to throw them at a man dressed as a tomato. While they threw tomatoes at him, he would scream insults at the crowd.

The jousting area was by far the busiest. Men dressed in full chainmail would beat each other up while riding horses.

The Renaissance took place from the 14th century to the 17th century. It was a rebirth of art and culture after the Middle Ages. Knowing this, you can figure out that these fairs are not historically accurate.

But this is not the point. The point of a Renaissance fair is to see everyone’s cool costumes and different reenactments. It is a way to step away from modern technologies and see a bunch of cool artwork and performances.

The acting and performances are not the only things to enjoy. There are shops selling jewelry, glassware, knives, paintings and costumes. You can see demonstrations on glass blowing or how people make clay mugs.

Of course, there is also food at these fairs. There are giant turkey legs and pints of ale. You can find crepes from France and brats from Germany. And never forget about the bread bowls filled with soup or the mac and cheese pies.

The strangest thing is how friendly everyone was to each other. We are in the Midwest, so everyone is already polite to people around them, but there, people were 10 times as friendly.

People would compliment each other’s outfits and then they would have conversations for 10 minutes talking about where they were from and why they were there.

Renaissance fairs are a lot of fun and a great experience. There is so much to do and see and one day is hardly enough to see it all. The entertainment is amazing and the food is delicious. The vendors are like walk-up Etsy shops.

The point of a Renaissance fair is to just have fun and let loose for a few hours, and I can say it definitely worked.