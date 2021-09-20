USD football downs Cal Poly 48-14

Brett Samson celebrates a touchdown against Northern Arizona earlier this season. Chloe Fullenkamp | The Volante

The USD Coyote football team won their first road game of the 2021 season in dominating fashion. USD defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs 48-14 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

The scoring came quickly for the Coyotes who scored on all seven of their first half drives. On the team’s first offensive possession, Mike Mansaray scored his first ever collegiate touchdown. Mansaray led the way for the Coyotes ground game with a career high 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Mansaray became the first USD running back to have a 100-yard game since Kai Henry in 2019. Nate Thomas added another 92 yards on the ground for the Coyotes. Overall, the Coyotes put up 353 rushing yards, which is the most in USD head coach Bob Nielson’s tenure in Vermillion.

USD’s offense put up 615 total yards, the most since 2019. Quarterback Carson Camp was extremely efficient in the game, completing 17-of-20 passes for 226 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

“Another really good first half, we moved the ball very consistently with a great mix of run and pass,” Nielson said.

Carter Bell led the receiving group with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Austin Goehring added 59 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Coyotes were also strong on the defensive side of the football, holding Cal Poly to under 250 total yards and seven first downs. Brock Mogensen led the defense in total tackles with five. Elijah Reed and Tre Jackson contributed four total tackles each.

“Defensively, we continue to play well. We got them off the field on third downs a high percentage of times,” Nielson said.

In the past two games, South Dakota has outscored opponents 68-7 in the first half.

They will look to continue their winning streak this Saturday on the road in a 7 p.m. kickoff against the 1-1 Missouri State Bears.