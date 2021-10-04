As J-Kwon Said, “Teen Drinking Is Very Bad”

I am sure most people can finish the lyric of the article title, “Teen drinking is very bad—yo, I got a fake ID, though”.

Across the United States minors are getting, using and selling fake identification to be able to drink before the legal age requirement. It is a well-known problem, even in Vermillion, with cops frequently patrolling downtown bars to make sure the laws are enforced.

More and more students around the states are getting in legal troubles and dealing with minors and misdemeanors because they want to go out with friends and have a drink.

In Europe, the drinking age is 16, but even if the U.S. were to lower the drinking age to 18, there could be significant improvements to underage drinking. People would be in less of a rush to break the rules.

I mean, for all intents and purposes, in America, turning 18 is the equivalent of becoming an adult.

A person could be paying all their own bills, legally emancipated from their parents, renting an apartment, suing someone and so much more, yet still not be considered developed or wise enough to drink with friends.

I think lowering the age to 18 would not only start to combat all the problems that a higher drinking age creates, but it would demonstrate to kids that when you get more responsibilities, you can also get more freedoms.

I have always thought it was odd that one could be mature enough to vote for government officials and the president of the United States, but at the same time not be old enough to drink.

Now, I am by no means condoning underage drinking, because it is illegal; however, I am suggesting that there are more benefits than harms when it comes to lowering the drinking age, as seen in other countries.

For example, when looking at Europe, the rate of drunk driving accidents is much lower than in America. A lot of this has to do with the fact that when alcohol is not advertised as an unobtainable good to underage and sometimes rebellious teens, it loses its wow factor.

Another benefit is that when alcohol is more available to young adults, they have more time to learn their limits and be able to drink responsibly.

The classic reason people use for the drinking age being high is that teens brains are not fully developed yet, but brains technically are not fully developed until later in one’s twenties, and the harms drinking causes the body is when they drink in excess, something which is not recommended for anyone, and especially not those so young.

Lowering the drinking age by no means would get rid of drunk driving or overall stupidity regarding alcohol, but statistics do show it reduces these issues. I think it is an idea which should not be waved off so easily considering the positive effects it could create for the upcoming generations.