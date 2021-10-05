SD Supreme Court meets at USD

The South Dakota Supreme Court met Monday and Tuesday to conference a series of cases in the Knudson School of Law courtrooms.

The court held 13 non-oral hearings Monday. The court heard oral arguments for four cases Tuesday, and these hearings will continue into Wednesday, where the court will hear four more arguments for a total of seven cases.

Briefs for Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s cases can be found at https://ujs.sd.gov/Supreme_Court/CurrentTerm.aspx, except for the Terry Endres v. Gregory Endres case, whose brief has been sealed. These hearings are free and open to the public.