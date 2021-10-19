USD Professor to present to Doctors Without Borders chapter

Richard Ekstrom, a professor of physical therapy at USD, is giving a presentation to the USD chapter of Doctors without Borders Nov. 1.

Ekstrom is presenting on his experiences in Dominican Republic and Haiti, where he traveled for Medical Mission Trips. The presentation is scheduled for 8 p.m. in Room 133 of the Beacom School of Business.

Ekstrom has a degree in physical therapy from the University of North Dakota, a masters in physical therapy from the University of Minnesota and a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Health Sciences in Provo, Utah.

Ekstrom became an instructor at USD in 1997 and was inducted into the South Dakota Physical Therapy Association’s Hall of Fame in 2015. He was the 25th member of the Association’s Hall of Fame. Ekstrom also spent 20 years teaching and practicing physical therapy in Duluth, Minnesota before coming to USD.

All students are welcome to attend the presentation to hear more about Ekstrom’s time in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.