Coyote swim and dive teams host Senior Weekend

The Coyote men’s and women’s swim and dive teams hosted their Senior Weekend meet Friday and Saturday at the Coyote Extravaganza held at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.

On day one, the Coyote men took duals over St. Cloud State and St. Thomas while losing a dual to South Dakota State. On the women’s side, USD went 5-0 on the day, winning duals over SDSU, St. Cloud State, Northern Iowa, Sioux Falls and St. Thomas.

The second day of the meet saw both Coyote teams lose one more dual than they did the day prior. The USD men defeated St. Thomas again Saturday, but fell to SDSU and St. Cloud State. On the women’s side, Northern Iowa defeated the Coyotes, but USD held on for wins against the remaining four programs.

Three Coyotes claimed multiple event wins over the weekend. Jacob Won claimed the 100 fly (51.40) and the 500 free (4:48.69). Jack Berdahl won the 100 breast (57.48) and the 200 breast (2:10.26) and Mairead Powers the 400 IM (4:36.69) and the 500 free (5:12.32).

Two other women’s swimmers claimed individual wins for USD in the six-team women’s competition. Cassie Ketterling won the 100 IM in 1:00.33 and Emily Kahn the 100 free in 52.89.

The Coyotes won three relays over the weekend, with the women winning the 200 free and the 200 medley. The men won the 400 medley.

Christian Spomer, Sara Meyer, Shannon Banark and Kahn won the 200 free. Emma Clark, Meghan Atwell, Ketterling and Kahn won the 200 medley. Adam Fisher, Aidan Gantenbein, Charlie Bean and Berdahl won the 400 medley for the men.

The first half of the swim and dive schedule concludes for the Coyotes Nov. 18-20 at the Augustana Invite. The meet takes place at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.

The spring slate includes meets at St. Thomas and at home against South Dakota State and Omaha.