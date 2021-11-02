Coyotes take third, fourth in Summit Cross Country

Five USD cross country runners received conference honors at the Summit League Cross Country Championships in Tulsa, Okla. Saturday.

The championships, hosted by Oral Roberts, saw the Coyotes place third in the women’s race and fourth in the men’s race.

Junior Abby Ripperda and freshman Abrielle Jirele finished back-to-back in eighth and ninth place respectively. Ripperda crossed first at 21:56.14 and Jirele .03 seconds behind. Both runners picked up all-Summit League honors.

The third Coyote woman to earn honors was Maddie Lavin, who placed 13th in a time of 22:16.12. All three were on the second team all-Summit. Ripperda earned all-conference honors in 2019, while Jirele and Lavin picked up the honor for the first time.

USD’s McKenna Herrmann and Lizzy Kramer were the last two scorers for the Coyotes, placing 18th and 19th.

Sophomores Alec Atwood and Charlie Babcock led the Coyote men by earning all-conference honors. Atwood placed 11th at 25:24.97 and Babcock 13th at 25:30.38. Both runners earned second team all-Summit for the first time in their careers.

Freshman Mason Sindelar crossed the line third for the Coyotes and placed 29th overall at 26:12.89. Sophomore Jacob Waymire and freshman Jarek Glenn placed 30th and 42nd respectively to round out the scorers for the Coyotes.

Next up for the Coyotes is the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City Nov. 12.