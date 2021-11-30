Editorial: Finals are almost here

With Thanksgiving break over, finals are now quickly approaching. With only two weeks of classes left, it’s going to be chaotic. No matter what your major is or how good you are at studying, this will be a stressful time.

With 20% of your grade on the line, it seems like the stress will only build as finals get closer. This stress can be worsened for students by poor sleep schedules and inadequate study techniques.

Cramming for finals always feels like the best way to prepare—it feels like you need to use all your time and study as much as possible. Many professors have already told this to you, but this is not a good way to study.

Late night study sessions are also not a good way to prepare. Don’t drink coffee or energy drinks to stay awake and keep studying. Make sure to drink lots of water and stay well rested for the rest of your time this semester.

If you’re concerned about your grades, find a tutor or get together with other students in your classes. You can also go to your advisor and talk things through with them. You can also contact your professors and see if they have any ideas to help you through these last few weeks.

It’s also very important to not wait until finals week to start studying. Figure out what you need to study now.

When you do finally get handed the exam paper, read through it carefully. If there is an essay question worth 30 points, it’s going to be in your best interest to work on that first rather than two-point multiple choice questions.

In the end, exams will come whether you’re ready or not. One round of finals doesn’t determine how much you’ve learned this semester or how the rest of the year will go.

Just relax and take a deep breath. Go pet a Verm cat or take a nap. Make sure to give yourself time to recuperate.

Finals are going to be stressful now and in every semester you have after this. It’s going to be just fine. The worst thing that might happen is that you fail a class. While this sounds bad, you can just retake the class. It’s not the best thing, but it’s important to know that failing a class isn’t the end of the world.