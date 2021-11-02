Harrington Lecture speaker announced

A USD director and professor with the clinical psychology department will be speaking at the 69th annual Harrington Lecture later this month.

Beth Boyd is presenting “Mitákuye Oyás ‘iŋ (We Are All Related): Reflections to Learning to Become a Relative” at the lecture Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Harrington Lecture is named in honor of Elbert Harrington, a professor of speech and dean of the College of Arts & Sciences from 1945-70. A faculty member is nominated each year to give a lecture on their specialty.

Boyd will present on impacts of the Indian Adoption Projection that took place from 1958-67. Boyd’s presentation is focused on the psychological, social and cultural impacts on the Native American communities during that time and yet today.

Boyd is a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the USD Disaster Mental Health Institute (DHMI). She served as president of the American Psychological Association (APA) for the Psychological Study of Culture, Ethnicity and Race and the Society for the Clinical Psychology of Ethnic Minorities. Boyd served on the Board for the Advancement of Psychology in the Public Interest, the President Task Force on PTSD and Trauma in Children and Adolescents, the Commission on Ethinic Minority Recruitment , Retention & Training, and the Minority Fellowship Program Training Advisory Committee.

Boyd has authored and co-authored several articles and chapters on a wide variety of topics, including diversity, social justice, particularly in the context of disaster.

The lecture will be held in the Freedom Forum Center of the Al Neuharth Media Center at 7 p.m. Nov. 17.