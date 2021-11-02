Med school students give praise to school

The USD Sanford School of Medicine has been rated highly across multiple measures in recent surveys.

The medical school recently received a record number of applications for the class of 2025 with 1,004. In total, 71 students were admitted and 59 are South Dakota residents.

Students satisfaction with their quality of education is rated highly. Nearly 92% of graduates in the 2021 class were pleased with their education and its quality.

Furthermore, 10 of USD medical school’s basic sciences’ 13 programs were rated in the 75th percentile or better nationally. Three programs, microbiology, physiology and pathology, were in the 98th percentile nationally.

Medical students at USD said their work experiences in community clinics (100%) and the cultural awareness and experiences (96%) highly.

The most recent class of 71 students is split with 37 women and 34 men. Twenty-Five students in the class are from communities of less than 10,000 people.