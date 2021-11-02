Nursing School professor receives award, department earns grant

A USD department of nursing site director was recently recognized during the 2021 South Dakota Nurses Association (SDNA) Annual Convention.

Helene Hegge, a site director, was given an award for exceptional service, dedication, leadership and contributions. She works as an instructor for clinical, lab and classroom population health nursing.

SDNA is a professional organization for registered nurses in South Dakota. The group also is a member of the American Nurses Association.

The department also received a grant to create partnerships between international nursing students and educators to work with rural community health.

The Matson Halverson Christiansen Hamilton Foundation in a part of the Global Rural Nursing Exchange Network initiative gave the grant to the department.

The project connects the Kibosho School of Nursing in Moshi, Tanzania and USD’s department. Both schools work with developing a workforce in rural areas.

The program is taking place during April and May 2022.