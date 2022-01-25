Beautiful botanicals

Pets are a big part of people’s lives; some people probably cannot see their lives without their companions. Now, a lot of people call their pets “fur babies.” Now, people have started calling themselves “plant parents” because of their plants.

People go as far as to give their plants names. Some names are more normal like George, Barb or John. Other names play on words. One of my friends has a fern which she calls Fernie Sanders. The point is plants are great. They are easier to look after than animals and children. They are a great idea for people who are not prepared to commit to a puppy, kitten or child.

There doesn’t seem to be a downside to plants either. Most don’t require a lot of care or upkeep so you don’t need a green thumb. The most common plants people have are succulents, cacti and aloe plants. People might also want to start growing a tree from seeds or have a pretty potted flower. It doesn’t matter the type of plant a person gets, they are all adorable.

Plants are a great way to enhance the appearance of a room, space or house and have other positive benefits. These benefits can be both physical and emotional.

Indoor plants are great at cleansing the air. They also release water vapor into the air. This can increase humidity levels which can help improve respiratory and skin health by combatting the effects of heating systems. This is perfect for people with respiratory issues, headaches and allergies. Of course, people with allergies should avoid flowering plants that produce pollen.

Being around plants also benefits a person emotionally and psychologically. For most people plants give the idea of a soothing environment. When plants are indoors, they can create a relaxing refuge that helps relieve stress and anxiety. Personally, I enjoy having to take the time to water and trim my own plants. It gives me the chance to do something but not have to think about it.

Plants are a great idea for people who live in small dorms or apartments which do not allow pets. They are a great decoration or could be great pets. They are also easier to look after and are cleaner and cheaper than most pets.