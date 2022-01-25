New Dakota Center offers more activities for Vermillion community

Michaela Freeman | The Volante

The new Dakota Center, located inside Pizza Ranch, had their soft opening this month. Before USD students got back to campus, hoping to let the community enjoy the center first.

“This is something that we think that Vermillion really needed,” owner and operator, Alaina Lind said.

Pizza Ranch previously had the “Fun Zone” which was a kid-oriented arcade space to enjoy while eating, but now they have a full arcade, ballroom, and conference room that can be booked out to the public. Both the ballroom and conference rooms have been booked for weddings and other events. The center has full audio and visual hook-ups, and the ballroom has two projector screens.

“It’s a place that families can go. Kids can play games, the adults can play in the simulators, it’s just more of a family oriented place,” Lind said.

The biggest game so far is “The Superstar” where you can win prizes anywhere from $200 to $800. In this game, they have an iPad, Air Pods, Fun-Zone gift cards and other prizes to win.

“Everyone who comes in has tried for these prizes and no one has won yet, so come down with your friends or family and you could walk away with one of these,” Lind said.

The next two top games, according to game reports they polled, are “Down the Clown” and “Connect Four.” “Down the Clown” is just like the classic arcade game, with another classic, “Skee-Ball,” sitting right next to it. “Connect Four” is an enjoyable basketball game mixed with the old “Connect Four” game.

Another additional feature is the “Golf Simulator,” an attraction geared towards adults, with competitive prices compared to the one in Sioux Falls.

“We’ve heard concerns about the pricing for the simulator, but we want this to be competitive compared to Sioux Falls. We want people to choose to bring their families here rather than making the trip to Sioux Falls,” Lind said.

The Dakota Center offers many different options to redeem tickets and they never expire, so they are savable between trips. They offer half-price game days on Mondays, and there’s many different options to book golf simulator times including scanning a QR code, scheduling through their website and calling the center directly.

Community events have already been hosted in the Dakota Center such as watching the Coyotes or watching the Super Bowl Wild Card Games.

“There’s not a whole lot to do in town, except during the summer, so this is a place to go hang out with friends in the winter,” Lind said.

The Dakota Center inside Pizza Ranch is located at 912 North Dakota St. There is also a Facebook page for the Dakota Center where they provide up-to-date information on any new events.

“We have a lot of exciting things planned coming up in the next month or two, so we’re super excited. We have a lot more games coming,” Lind said.