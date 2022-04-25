Men’s track produces 25 top 10 finishes

The Coyote men had 25 athletes place within the top 10 in their respective events during the Early Bird track and field competition hosted by USD.

In the Men’s 100 Meter Dash, sophomore Dylan Kautz finished second with a time of 10.61.

Kautz also placed second in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash (21.45) following sophomore teammate Demar Francis’ first place finish with a time of 21.23. Sophomore Ardell Inlay came in seventh in this event as well (22.17).

In the Men’s 800 Meter Run, two unattached USD athletes placed in the top 10. Casey Shade finished third with a time of 1:52.70 and Jesus Urtusuastegui placed tenth (1:56.21).

Sophomore Alec Atwood rounded out the top 10 in tenth for the Men’s 1500 Meter Run with a time of 4:05.67.

In the final distance running event, the Men’s 5000 Meter Run, sophomore Charlie Babcock came in third with a time of 14:49.96.

Three Coyote athletes placed within the top 10 in the Men’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase. Senior Kallo Arno finished sixth (9:36.38), freshman Mason Sindelar came in eighth (9:51.36) and unattached student athlete Cody Larson came in ninth (9:53.36).

The USD ‘B’ Relay team consisting of sophomores Luke Olson, Dylan Blake, Wyatt Lubarski and freshman Derek Eidsness finished sixth in the Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay.

In the Men’s High Jump, junior Jack Durst led three Coyotes in the top 10 in fourth place with a height of 2.01m. Durst was followed by sophomore Ethan Heitman in sixth (2.01m) and sophomore Marshall Faurot in tenth (1.96m).

The Men’s Pole Vault and Men’s Shot Put events each saw one Coyote place in the top 10. Junior Sean McClellan placed eighth in the pole vault (4.47m). Freshman Tristan Gray finished sixth in the shot put event with 16.02m.

Four Coyotes had top 10 placements in the Men’s Discus Throw. Junior Jessie Sullivan led the Coyotes with a first-place finish with a distance of 56.71m. This distance was Sullivan’s personal best and put him third in USD program history. Sullivan was accompanied by senior Matt Slagus at fourth (51.05), unattached senior Jackson Coker at fifth (50.59m) and Gray at eighth (48.24m).

Sullivan also led the Coyotes in the Men’s Hammer Throw with a second-place finish (59.63m). In addition to Sullivan, Slagus placed third with 59.09m, junior Kaden Elder finished fourth with 56.38m which was his personal best and unattached freshman Quincy Warren placed tenth with 51.57m.

The next event the Coyote men will take on is the K.T. Woodman Classic, April 6-9, in Wichita, Kansas.