Sara Reifenrath: The best accident

Before sophomore Sara Reifenrath was a Summit League champion, she was a volleyball and track athlete.

Young Reifenrath was unhappy playing volleyball, but her mother wanted her to play sports which then led her into cross country in seventh grade.

“I got out of volleyball by doing cross country, which then led into doing track,” Reifenrath said.

Reifenrath continued to do track and got her big break during her freshman year of high school by “accident.”

“Someone got either hurt or sick in the 400 (meter) and they put me in it,” Reifenrath said. “It turned out that I was pretty good at it so I just fell in love with (track) from there and it was kind of an accident.”

Reifenrath’s family is the reason why she continues to be so competitive on the track.

“My dad does Ironmans and half marathons and stuff like that and I think that is really hard to do so I think that is inspiring,” Reifenrath said. “My mom, she was always super competitive and I think I got that from her.”

Reifenrath was a part of the South Dakota indoor track team that won the program’s first-ever Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championship. They are now projected to win the Summit League again next season.

“Even if we weren’t projected to win, we definitely would want to win,” Reifenrath said. “I think it’s almost sort of a small confidence for us. It will be a little different, there are different events in the outdoor (season) but I think we should still be able to (win). We have a talented team.”

As for Reifenrath, recently, she was a part of the Women 4×100 Meter Relay in the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays hosted by the University of Texas. Reifenrath and her team finished in first place with a time of 46.21.

She also captured another first place in a 4×100 Meter Relay in the Bobcat Invitational hosted by Texas State. The team crossed the line with a time of 45.85.