The track and field team saw nine first place finishes in four-day span

The track and field team competed in three tournaments from March 23-26.

These tournaments began with the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays that took place in Austin, Texas March 23-26.

On the first and last day of this tournament, no Coyote saw a top five finish. However, on the second day, freshman Marleen Mulla placed fourth in the Women Pole Vault with a height of 4.25m and sophomore Abrielle Jirele placed fifth with a time of 4:30.61 in the Women 1500 Meter Run.

The third day saw the relay team consisting of sophomores Erin Kinney, Jacy Pulse, Sara Reifenrath and freshman Annalee Robinson place first in the Women 4×100 Meter Relay. The third day also produced two fourth place finishers in Jessie Sullivan and Daniella Anglin for the Men Discuss Throw and Women High Jump, respectively.

The Coyotes then took part in both the Bobcat Invitational and the Wildcat Classic March 25-26.

USD had three first place finishers at the Bobcat Invitational. These finishers included Mulla for the Women Pole Vault where she increased her height by 0.10m from her height at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, junior Merga Gemeda who finished the Men 5000 Meter Run with a time of 14:31.20 and relay team; Kinney, Robinson, Reifenrath and freshman Moe Bridgen, in the Women 4×100 Meter Relay.

Sophomores Lydia Knapp and Marshall Faurot along with Anglin, all finished in second place for their respective event. Knapp took part in the Women Hammer Throw where she threw 59.87m. Faurot tied with Elmar Schutte from Texas A&M with a height of 5.35m. Anglin competed once again in the Women High Jump.

Anglin’s teammate sophomore Carly Haring also placed in the Women High Jump, coming in third place with 1.70m.

Freshman Trey Young tied with seven people to secure the fifth-place spot in the Men Pole Vault at 5.05m. Junior Josey Starner found herself at fifth with 14.40m in the Women Shot Put. Junior Jack Durst came in fifth for the Men High Jump with 2m.

During the Wildcat Classic’s two-day event, the Coyotes saw 19 top five finishes in nine events.

In the Men 800 Meter Run, freshman Mason Sindelar finished first with a time of 1:59.01. Two more Coyotes made their way into the top five in this event including junior Braden Peters at fourth and senior Kallo Arno at fifth.

Sindelar saw another first place finish in the Men 1500 Meter Run with a time of 4:05.09. He was followed by Arno who came in second with 0:01.24 separating their times.

The Coyotes secured the top two spots in the Men 5000 Meter Run with junior Charlie Babcock in first with a time of 14:58.47 and sophomore Jacob Waymire in second.

Freshman Tristan Gray came in third for Men Shot Put with 16.15m. He also placed second in Men Discus Throw alongside teammate senior Matt Slagus who placed fourth.

In the Men Hammer Throw, Slagus finished first with 59.71m. Freshman Quincy Warren who competed unattached from USD placed fourth in this event.

Freshman Melanie Pankow had a time of 2:28.65, making her second in the Women 800 Meter Run. Pankow also competed in the Women 1500 Meter Run where she placed second with a time of 5:00.03.

In the Women 5000 Meter Run, the Coyotes secured all five of the top five spots beginning with sophomore Renee Thompson at first with a time of 18:20.89. Thompson was followed by sophomore Abbie Schmidt in second, junior Haley Miller in third, sophomore Lily Provenzano in fourth and sophomore Alyssa Gerth in fifth.

The track and field team will return home on April 2 to host the USD Early Bird event.