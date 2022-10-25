Halloween Will Always be the Best Holiday

Halloween is one of the greatest holidays. There are activities for people of all ages to enjoy and nothing is required if you do not want to participate. It’s the time of monsters, large amounts of sugar and scary movies.

It’s fun to dress up, but it’s never a requirement. The best costumes are definitely all of the dogs and cats that get dressed up. Seeing the pets, all dressed up and festive, always makes me smile.

Halloween is also during the best season. The weather is cool and there are tons of fun things happening. The leaves are falling and seasonal drinks are being brought out.

Pumpkins are also available. Seeing all the cool carvings or pretty painted pumpkins on peoples’ doorsteps is always something to be excited about.

As a kid, trick or treating was obviously the best thing. Now that I am an adult with adult money I can go and buy all of the candy I want.

As I grew up, I found a new favorite Halloween activity, haunted houses. Going to different haunted houses is always a lot of fun. It’s hilarious when you go with your friends. The haunted house staff keeps jumping out from around corners or chasing people through the halls, and when you finally escape it’s awesome. Haunted mazes are similar, but so much more fun because you get lost when people are chasing you.

There are a bunch of seasonal children’s movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “Coraline” and “Frankenweenie” that are always on my to be watched list every year. Thriller and horror movies are also added to the list, as long as there is a blanket nearby to hide under when things get too intense.

This Halloween is on a Monday, so there won’t be as much time to celebrate because people need to study and work, but it will still be an excuse to eat way too much sugar.