Homecoming Week Activities in Full Swing

D-Days Royalty was announced at Yotes Got Talent on Sunday. The final fourteen contestants are (left to right): Reagan Kolberg, Edwin Guzman Zaragoza, Ellie Richards, Ryan Craig, Tia Vlasman, Braxton Trowbridge, Anna Reiter, Cameron Klug, Madi Sundvold, Alex Kolbeck, Ally Feiner, Trenton Hoestra and Margaret Meierhenry. Madison Martinez | The Volante

The week of Dakota Days is annually filled with an array of events meant to bring the student body together to celebrate. This year being no different, campus is abuzz with homecoming traditions both new and old.

On Sunday the homecoming festivities began at 7 p.m. with Yotes Got Talent, a show that gave Coyotes the opportunity to showcase their talents on the Aalfs Auditorium stage. The final fourteen options for Miss & Mr Dakota Days were also announced on stage last Sunday night.

Monday was the first ever Dakota Days Kick-off event held in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC). The event had local food vendors, a USD basketball showcase and a game played with the roster of D-Days Royalty members. To end the D-Days Committee’s first kick-off event, the night ended with a firework show outside the SCSC.

On Tuesday, the Campus Activities Board (CAB) and the D-Days Committee hosted a Coyote Campout outside of North Complex near the volleyball courts. There will be outside games, and the first 100 students in attendance at this event were provided with free meals by the Black Iron Waffles Food Truck.

The schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 19 begins with the annual Coffee with a Cop in the MUC pit at 10:30 am. The event provides students with an opportunity to ask questions and network with University Police Department representatives.

Later that day, Dakota Palooza is being hosted at the Wellness Center at 4 p.m. This event will have a variety of activities from dodgeball, bubble soccer, tug-o-war, rock climbing and a fun run. The fun run is part of the first annual Coyote Trap obstacle course, registration for which begins at 5 p.m.

Then on Thursday, Oct. 20 D-Days will see the return of an annual event; the Street Dance on the Platz in downtown Vermillion. The dance will be outfitted with a DJ and will start at 8 p.m.

On the Friday of D-Days, there will be a free movie opportunity for students at the Coyote Twin Theaters. It is required that students arrive with their IDs and it is up to the students which showtime and film they choose to see. The theater offers Halloween Ends at both 4:00pm and 7:00 pm. As well as, BROS at 4:15pm and 7:15 pm.

Finally, on Saturday a D-Days tradition taking place since 1914, the Dakota Days Parade, will begin at 9 a.m. The parade will feature several student and community organizations and floats as well as several marching bands from across the area.

Following the parade at 11 a.m., the Coyote Alley Tailgate will begin north of the USD Tennis Courts. Then the Coyotes will play Southern Illinois at 2 p.m. in the DakotaDome. To end the night, the D-Days Committee will have a Casino Night at North Complex at 8 p.m.