Swim Team Wins Five Events in Kansas

The South Dakota men’s and women’s swim and dive teams competed in a two-day event against Lindenwood and Kansas this past weekend. The event was held inside the Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.

The teams combined for five wins and 24 podium finishes in the double duel.

The men’s team won two events on the weekend, both of which were relays.

On Friday, the Coyote men finished first, third and fifth in the 200 yard medley relay. The top team of sophomore Adam Fisher, sophomore Jack Berdahl, senior Mack Sathre, and senior Zachary Kopp narrowly beat Lindenwood.

In the women’s 200 medley, the Coyotes finished in third place with their time of 1:47.56. The team consisted of freshman Tatum O’Shea, freshman Taylor Buhr, fifth year Cassie Ketterling and freshman Emily Kahn. In the same medley, the other USD team finished in fifth.

Freshman Camilla Brogger-Anderson took home the women’s 1000 yard freestyle with a time of 10:31.44 a whole second over second place. On the men’s side, junior Keegan Henning placed in fourth with a time of 10:05.54.

Kahn placed in fourth in the women’s 200 yard freestyle with her time of 1:57.90.

In event six, two South Dakota men placed within the top five of the 200 yard freestyle. Fifth year Alec Thomas finished in third and freshman Brennon Conner finished in fifth.

In the men’s 100 yard backstroke, the Coyotes placed in second, third and fourth. Senior Aidan Gantenbein in second, Fisher in third and Kopp in fourth.

Buhr has had first place finishes in every meet this season and she added two more victories to the total after winning the 100 and 200 yard breaststroke events this weekend.

In the men’s 100 yard breaststroke, Berdahl came in second with his time of 57.72.

The women’s 200 yard butterfly saw sophomore Sara Mayer place fourth. As for the men’s side, Sathre placed in fourth followed by graduate student Griffin Wolner in fifth.

The men’s 50 yard freestyle saw South Dakota’s Kopp come in second place with Thomas .36 seconds behind him in third.

In the women’s three meter diving event, junior Stella Fairbanks placed third with the final score of 270.40.

Freshman Jaden Cardona was the only Coyote to place in the men’s one meter diving coming in fourth with a final score of 241.90.

In the women’s 200 yard IM, Ketterling placed second with her time of 2:09.11. The men also saw a second place finish in this event by Sathre who touched the wall at the 1:55.36 mark.

The women’s 800 yard freestyle team consisting of Kahn, sophomore Mairead Powers, Brogger-Anderson and O’Shea came in third. The men’s team in the same event consisting of sophomore Conner Mes, Henning, junior Trevor Sinclair and Griffin Wolner also came in third.

The South Dakota men went first and third once again this time in the 200 yard freestyle relay where Kopp and Sathre got their second victory on the weekend joined this time by freshman Conner and Thomas. The women’s team also placed on the podium in third with the team of Kahn, sophomore Christina Spomer, Buhr and Ketterling.

In the men’s 100 yard freestyle, the Coyotes placed second, third and fifth. Thomas was second, Sathre was third and junior Caden Feit was fifth.

The women’s 200 yard backstroke saw O’Shea take fourth and in the men’s, Gantenbein took third and Fisher took fourth.

In the women’s 100 yard butterfly, Ketterling finished in third with a time of 57.40. In the men’s event, junior Grant Wolner placed fourth with Kopp right behind him in fifth.

The women’s 500 yard freestyle saw Broger-Anderson take third place. In the men’s Henning was just shy of the podium finishing in fourth place.

Fairbanks took fourth in the women’s one meter diving event.

In the men’s three meter diving Cardona took home the last podium spot as he finished in third.

Berdahl placed third in the men’s 200 yard breaststroke with his time of 2:09.52.

USD’s women’s 400 yard freestyle relay team took home second place. The team consisted of Kahn, sophomore Skyler Leverenz, O’Shea and Ketterling. As for the men’s team, they placed in second and third place. The second place team consisted of Conner, Thomas, Kopp and Sathre.

The Coyote women will compete on Oct. 28 in a duel against Iowa State in Ames. After that the teams will reunite to host the Coyote Extravaganza in Sioux Falls on Nov. 4-5.