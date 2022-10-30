Volleyball’s 16th Straight Win against Jackrabbits

On Friday, the Coyotes matched up against in-state rivals, the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota had a record of 20-2 on the season and 9-1 in the Summit League as they are currently on a seven game winning streak. As for SDSU, they entered the match with a 10-12 overall record and a 4-7 conference record.

The Coyotes won the match in four sets after the Jackrabbits won the first set 25-18 and the Coyotes won the next three sets 32-30, 25-17 and 25-21. This win marks the 16th straight win for the Coyotes against the Jackrabbits.

In the first set, the Jackrabbits were able to get off to an early five point lead thanks to fifth year outside hitter Crystal Burk and freshman outside hitter Katie Van Egdom who combined for 10 kills in the first set.

The Coyotes were able to bounce back winning set two 32-30 where both teams saw set point a combined eight times.

Set three saw an early run for the Coyotes by junior outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke who had seven kills in the set alone.

The fourth and final set saw both teams battling for the lead until a three point run for South Dakota as the Jackrabbits committed three straight attacking errors.

The Coyotes were led by Juhnke with 28 kills in the match including her 1,800 career kill. This makes her second all-time at USD with 1,827 total. She also had 18 digs, two blocks and was responsible for 29 Coyote points.

Junior outside hitter Evelyn Diederich has behind Juhnke in kills with 12 on the night.

In place of the injured junior setter Brooklyn Schram, freshman setter Madi Woodin got her second career start with 45 assists, one total block and 13 digs.

For the Jackrabbits, Burk was their leading killer with 21. She also had two service aces, four total blocks and 14 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Ella Thompson finished in second for kills with 14.

The Jackrabbits’ overall record moves to 10-13 and 4-8 in Summit League play. USD moves to 21-2 on the season and 10-1 in the Summit League.

The Coyotes will have three games this upcoming week as they will first travel to Grand Forks on Tuesday to play the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Then on Thursday, the Coyotes will host Western Illinois followed by St. Thomas on Saturday.