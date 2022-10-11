Work Experience and the Devaluing of Education

College attendance has skyrocketed in the past few decades. It is significantly harder to obtain what is considered a “quality” job without a four-year degree. There is also an increased amount of pressure on young adults to enroll in the first place.

However, even when people are successful in obtaining a college diploma, many freshly graduated college students are not finding it any easier to secure a job in their field of choice.

This is largely because most supposed entry level jobs require extensive work experience in addition to a bachelor’s degree. For example, over 60% of full-time jobs hiring “entry-level” employees require a minimum three years of work experience. This number is only expected to increase in the next decade.

Essentially, degrees are becoming less of an investment and more of time spent away from gaining this highly valued work experience. Granted, there are internships that help hone work skills, but many of these are unpaid.

Most people are aware the average college student doesn’t have the privilege or resources to work an unpaid internship.

In addition, it is also hard to gain expertise in the classroom when one is struggling with both finances and stressing about the intricacies of their resume. These realities decrease the value of education because it seems like less of an asset for long-term success.

Education and work experience are equally important, but work experience should not have to be obtained when an individual is focusing on thoroughly understanding their degree. Much like studying being crucial to ensure success in the classroom, the only way to increase competence in a full-time job is to work.

Employers need to realize that expecting years of experience from newly graduated students is not conducive to creating an effective work environment that cultivates growth and produces productive employees.