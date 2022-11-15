Charlie’s Career Closet to Launch First Official Clothing Drive

Charlie’s Career Closet will take another step toward its goal of providing professional attire for USD students this week.

The organization’s mission is to support USD students with the necessary professional attire they need for job interviews or professional outings. All clothing articles will come from donations collected at clothing drives.

The program will launch its first official clothing drive on the first floor of East Hall Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lori Costello, Assistant Professor for the USD Media and Journalism Department and visionary for Charlie’s Career Closet, said the idea stemmed from a past job of hers at the unemployment office in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I would see so many people coming in that just didn’t have anything. A new outfit makes all the difference between feeling good and confident or feeling like you’re unable to do something,” Costello said.

All clothing donations will be accepted at the drive, but the closet is primarily looking for business and professional attire of all sizes.

“We feel really strongly about making sure there are sizes for everybody,” Costello said. “For things that we don’t get through donation, we’ve also got monetary donations coming in.”

The closet will be located in East Hall once renovations are complete. Costello said they also plan to have steamers and other cleaning products to ensure donated clothing articles are sanitized before their dispersal.

The official roll out of the program is set for Spring 2023. The program aims to provide students with the appropriate attire at no cost.

“I get really excited about this. It’s just something I’m super passionate about,” Costello said. “The word of mouth on this has been so incredible.”

Another drive will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, also at East Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Costello’s hope is students will return from the Thanksgiving break with clothing they are ready to part with and can donate to the closet.