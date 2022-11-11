Plitzuweit Makes Return 615 Days After Injury

The Coyotes had their first home game of the season against Lipscomb last Wednesday. The Coyotes dropped their first game of the season on the road in Wisconsin when they lost to the Badgers 85-59.

The Coyotes defeated the Bison of Lipscomb, 85-77, to get their first win of the season.

The Bison went into halftime with a lead over the Coyotes 42-35.

The Coyotes were led at the half in scoring by junior forward Tasos Kamateros with 11 points As for the Bison, they were led by sophomore forward Jacob Ognacevic with 10 points.

The Bison outshot the Coyotes in the first half from everywhere. Shooting 53.3 percent from the field, 41.2 from three and 100 from the free throw line, compared to the Coyotes 45.2 percent, 36.4 and 75 respectively.

The Bison were led in the second half by sophomore guard Will Pruitt who scored 12 points. The Coyotes attempted to fight back in the second half with an effort led by redshirt sophomore guard A.J. Plitzuweit who scored 24 points in the second half.

The Coyote offense scored 50 points in the second half and the defense held the Bison to only 35 points for the half.

Lipscomb outpaced the Coyotes in bench points and points off turnovers, but the Coyotes were able to beat the Bison in fast break points and inside the paint points. The Coyotes were able to outscore the Bison in the paint due to out rebounding them 38-28.

The Bison beat the Coyotes on the defensive end when it comes to the statistics with five steals and five blocks, while the Coyotes only had three steals and no blocks.

The Coyotes (1-1) will return to the court on Saturday at 5 p.m. to host Dakota State University in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.