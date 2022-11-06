Swim and Dive Score 18 Wins in Coyote Extravaganza

Sydney Johnson | The Volante

USD swim and dive hosted the Coyote Extravaganza this past Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The Coyotes had 18 first place finishes in the two-day event; 13 from the women and five from the men’s team. Head coach Jason Mahowald also won his 150th career dual meet.

The first day of competition began with the Women’s 1 Meter Diving event. Junior Stella Fairbanks finished in first followed by junior Kayla Middaugh in second with her personal best. Sophomore Samantha Mersnick placed fifth in this event which made her ninth on the Coyote all-time charts.

The USD women then competed in the 400 Yard Medley Relay, where the USD team consisting of freshmen Tatum O’Shea and Taylor Buhr, fifth year Cassie Ketterling and sophomore Emily Kahn placed first with a final time of 3:53.53.

Two USD men’s teams placed on the podium in the same event. In second place, sophomore Jack Berdahl and seniors Aidan Gantenbein, Mack Sathre and Zach Kopp finished with a time of 3:22.71. Sophomore Adam Fisher and juniors Parker Sonnabend, Grant Wolner and Caden Feit finished 7.81 seconds slower to land them in third place.

Junior Keegan Henning rounded out the podium with a third-place finish in the Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle.

In the 200 Yard Freestyle, freshman Camilla Brogger-Anderson finished with a time of 1:54.77 landing her in first place for the women and fifth year Alec Thomas finished in second for the men.

In the Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle, Kopp placed second with a final time of 20.81.

The women had two podium finishes in the 100 Yard Butterfly starting with Ketterling in first with a time of 56.70, followed by sophomore Sara Mayer in second. Gantenbein also came in second in the same event for the men.

Kahn received her first individual first place finish of the two-day event in the Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle with a time of 51.62.

In the Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke, Fisher came in second place.

The 500 Yard Freestyle saw three Coyotes make podium finishes. Brogger-Anderson came in first for the women with a time of 5:08.75 and Henning came in first for the men at 4:47.60. Sophomore Conner Mes followed in third for the men.

Both the men’s and women’s teams had first place finishes in the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Buhr was first for the women and Berdahl was first for the men.

The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay rounded out the first day of competition. The women’s group came in first in this event consisting of Kahn, Ketterling and sophomores Skyler Leverenz and Christina Spomer. The men’s group came in second consisting of Gantenbein, Thomas, Feit and Kopp.

The second day of competition began with the Women’s 3 Meter Diving event in which Fairbanks placed first with her season best of 284.70 points. This score was also an NCAA Zone Qualifying mark.

The women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay team consisting of O’Shea, Ketterling, Buhr and Kahn came in third. Gantenbein, Sathre, Berdahl and Kopp were on the men’s team that placed second and they were followed by Fisher, Sonnabend, Thomas and sophomore Dylan Purrington in third.

Brogger-Anderson finished first in the Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle with a time of 17:52.32. Henning came in third in the men’s event.

With a time of 1:55.08, Kahn placed first in the 200 Yard Freestyle for the women. Mes came in third on the men’s side.

In the 50 Yard Freestyle, Spomer placed third for the women and Kopp placed second for the men.

Buhr finished first in the Women’s 100 Yard IM, making her No. 8 in the Coyote all-time charts. She was accompanied by teammate Ketterling on the podium at third. The men also had two podium finishes in this event. Sathre came in first with a time of 52.62 and Sonnabend finished 0.8 seconds behind in second.

In the Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle, Thomas finished in second with a time of 46.39. In the Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke, Gantenbein came in second.

Henning won the Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle with a time of 4:50.92. Buhr won the Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:23.14. These were the last two podium finishes for the Coyotes in individual events.

The final events were the Men’s and Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. The men’s team consisting of Fisher, Thomas, Sathre and Kopp finished first with a time of 3:06.85 and the women’s team consisting of Kahn, Brogger-Anderson, Leverenz and Spomer came in second.

The Coyotes’ next meet will be Nov. 17-19 again in Sioux Falls, this time for the Augustana Invite.